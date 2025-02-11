Owning Your Space with Veronica Moore | Influence Unplugged

On this episode, Lindsay Watson sits down with Veronica Moore, an entrepreneur, community leader, advocate, and author. They talk about Veronica's initial difficulty being in the spotlight and the experiences that made her realize she needed to overcome that fear.

Veronica talks about her experience in her various roles and her belief that she's created her success so that she can uplift and support others. She also emphasizes the idea that you need to feel discomfort to grow.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful limited series celebrating Black History Month. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 2/11/25)