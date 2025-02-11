Tuesdays in March

HerStory: Women Who Lead is a dynamic and inspiring podcast hosted by Sandra Bieber on WDIY during the month of March 2025 to celebrate Women’s History Month. Join Sandra as she delves into the rich tapestry of women's history, explores critical topics in women’s health, and celebrates the profound impact women have on our communities. Through engaging conversations with trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders, this series sheds light on the stories of resilience, leadership, and innovation that shape our world.

Tune in to discover how women have driven change, overcome challenges, and continue to inspire future generations. Each 30-minute show will be released Tuesdays in March 2025.

Support for HerStory: Women Who Lead is provided by Lehigh Valley Health Network.