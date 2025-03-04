"You Don't Do This Work Alone" with Lucienne Dooley and Fadia Halma | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber sits down with Lucienne Dooley, an architect at Artefact, Inc., and Fadia Halma, Regional Director for the PA Department for Community and Economic Development. They discuss projects of the DCED and Artefact and how they often overlap.

Lucienne and Fadia share more about their backgrounds and explain their dedication to encouraging women to speak up and step into prominent roles. They share the process for finding a property in need of development and determining the proper path for it, and reveal their vision for the future of Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating Women's History Month, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the first three Tuesdays of March from 6 - 7 PM.

(Original air-date: 3/4/25)