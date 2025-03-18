© 2025
HerStory: Women Who Lead

"Health Care Is a Service" with Dr. Amanda Flicker | HerStory

By Sandra Bieber
Published March 18, 2025 at 11:37 AM EDT

On this episode, Sandra Bieber welcomes Dr. Amanda Flicker, MD, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Lehigh Valley Health Network. She shares how she discovered her passion for women's health care and talks about some of the services that LVHN offers for women in our region.

Dr. Flicker also discusses the importance of allowing patients to be participants in their own healthcare and breaking down the stigma surrounding topics in women's health. She also emphasizes the importance of being willing to say yes to opportunities, and having the confidence to say no when necessary.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating Women's History Month, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the first three Tuesdays of March from 6 - 7 PM.

(Original air-date: 3/18/25)

HerStory: Women Who Lead Dr. Amanda FlickerLehigh Valley Health NetworkgynecologyWomen's Health
Sandra Bieber
Sandra Bieber is the host of HerStory: Women Who Lead, a new limited series on WDIY, airing Tuesdays at 6 PM throughout March 2025 in honor of Women's History Month.
