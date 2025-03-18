"Health Care Is a Service" with Dr. Amanda Flicker | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber welcomes Dr. Amanda Flicker, MD, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Lehigh Valley Health Network. She shares how she discovered her passion for women's health care and talks about some of the services that LVHN offers for women in our region.

Dr. Flicker also discusses the importance of allowing patients to be participants in their own healthcare and breaking down the stigma surrounding topics in women's health. She also emphasizes the importance of being willing to say yes to opportunities, and having the confidence to say no when necessary.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating Women's History Month, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the first three Tuesdays of March from 6 - 7 PM.

(Original air-date: 3/18/25)