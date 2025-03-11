"When You're Afraid, Do It Scared" with Maraleen Shields | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber sits down with Maraleen Shields, Executive Director of the PA Interbranch Commission for Gender, Racial, and Ethnic Fairness. Maraleen shares her journey to her current role and tells the story of her interest in law being sparked when she attended a school created by a court order.

Sandra and Maraleen talk about the different expectations for men and women in the workforce, from qualifications to dealing with personal struggles. Maraleen also talks about her desire to be and do better every day and her belief against comparing your parenting to others'.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating Women's History Month, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the first three Tuesdays of March from 6 - 7 PM.

(Original air-date: 3/11/25)