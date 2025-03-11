© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HerStory: Women Who Lead

"Own Your Growth" with Lesa Christian and Dalia Said | HerStory

By Sandra Bieber
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:08 PM EDT

On this episode, Sandra Bieber talks with Lesa Christian, Branch Manager, and Dalia Said, Business Banking Relationship Manager at KeyBank. They explore their career timelines and how they were initiated by people who saw their potential and decided to give them an opportunity.

Lesa and Dalia talk about the growth they've seen for small businesses and share their advice for young women working to find their career paths. Dalia also dives into further depth about the values and mindsets that are vital to her success.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating Women's History Month, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the first three Tuesdays of March from 6 - 7 PM.

(Original air-date: 3/11/25)

Tags
HerStory: Women Who Lead Lesa ChristianDalia SaidKeyBankBusinessWomen's History Month
Sandra Bieber
Sandra Bieber is the host of HerStory: Women Who Lead, a new limited series on WDIY, airing Tuesdays at 6 PM throughout March 2025 in honor of Women's History Month.
See stories by Sandra Bieber
Related Content