"It's All About the Yes" with Amanda Kimmel Cohen | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber is joined by Amanda Kimmel Cohen, Enterprise Vice President of Women's Health at Jefferson Health. She shares her journey to her current role and the importance of saying yes to opportunities in that journey, even if you have small doubts.

Amanda explains how being a soccer mom contributes to her methods of leading a professional team, why she's such a big Taylor Swift fan, and why Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a great example of being a male ally. She also talks about the benefits of being an authentic leader to encourage an authentic workplace.

(Original air-date: 3/18/25)