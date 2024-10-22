"It's More Than a Bike": Building Young Leaders with Kim Schaffer | HealthBEAT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, acting Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, talk with Kim Schaffer, Executive Director of Community Bike Works. They talk about the organization's mission of providing young people with their own bicycles, and how they encourage them to earn that independence.

Kim explains CBW's month-long program that teaches youth about bike mechanics and safety while also providing them with valuable life skills. She shares more about their encouragement of youth leadership, and their hope that this will translate into being leaders in the community as they get older.

