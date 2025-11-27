"Building Lasting Relationships" with Donna Taggart, Carolina Hernandez, and Dr. Ruth Reyes | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Donna Taggart, Carolina Hernandez, and Dr. Ruth Reyes, representatives for the Bethlehem Patillas Sister City partnership, to anticipate the Bethlehem delegation's visit to Puerto Rico.

The group discusses the learning they'll pursue during their visit and the strong bond they hope to build between the two cities, as well as the equal benefits both sides can find through the relationship.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

