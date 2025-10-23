© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We met our goal for the 2025 Fall Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who contributed. 🤍
Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

"It's All of Us or None of Us" with Carol Obando-Derstine | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published October 23, 2025 at 2:14 PM EDT

Aurea Ortiz is joined by Carol Obando-Derstine, a candidate for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District seat. Carol shares the issues and beauties of the Lehigh Valley that are motivating her in her campaign.

Carol highlights the importance of representation in politics and talks about her dedication to making sure all voices are heard, as well as her belief in the value of data-driven decision making.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 10/23/25)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Carol Obando-DerstinePA 7th Congressional DistrictrepresentationEducation
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
Related Content