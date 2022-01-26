Charla Comunitaria
Fourth Thursday of every month, 6:30 - 7:00 PM
The Lehigh Valley has seen a Latin influence grow over the past decades, and WDIY celebrates that growth by providing a space for community conversations. Olga Negron is honored to host Charla Comunitaria, where she takes our ears deep into the local Latin community through conversations with business owners, community leaders and elected officials, providing insight and a deeper understanding of our Latin-American neighbors.
Latest Episodes
Olga Negrón hosts a bilingual program featuring Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Communications Manager Genesis Ortega, and together they discuss Matt's path to mayor, his plans for the future of Allentown and its Latin American community, Genesis's position, and more.
Olga Negrón welcomes Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds and Director of Equity and Inclusion Janine Santoro, to talk about Janine’s newly created position, first term initiatives for Bethlehem and Latin American neighborhoods and the city's overall quality of life.
On the first episode of Charla Comunitaria, Olga Negrón welcomes Victoria Montero, Executive Director of the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley, where many Latin American immigrants begin their journey to make a home here in the Lehigh Valley.