Charla Comunitaria
Fourth Thursday of every month, 6:30 - 7:00 PM
Hosted by Olga Negrón

The Lehigh Valley has seen a Latin influence grow over the past decades, and WDIY celebrates that growth by providing a space for community conversations. Olga Negron is honored to host Charla Comunitaria, where she takes our ears deep into the local Latin community through conversations with business owners, community leaders and elected officials, providing insight and a deeper understanding of our Latin-American neighbors.

