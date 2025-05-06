Helping People Speak Up for Their Loved Ones with Nadine Young and Emma Ortiz | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz is joined by Nadine Young, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, and Emma Ortiz, Communications and Fundraising Manager, at the Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties. They share an overview of the Arc's services to support people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Nadine and Emma emphasize the goal of making sure nobody is afraid to speak up for the rights of themselves or their loved ones. They also explain how the results of their advocacy programs can be seen in schools, and talk about the Arc's upcoming gala.

(Original air-date: 5/6/25)