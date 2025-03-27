© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

"Something a Textbook Could Never Teach You" with Lizzette Melendez | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published March 27, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Lizzette Melendez, Operations Manager at the Hispanic Center of the Lehigh Valley, to talk about her remarkable service for our older residents. She shares what her daily work day looks like and how it helps the center's mission.

Lizzette discusses her transition to the role from a corporate role and her initial decision to take the opportunity regardless of small doubts. From there, she's been promoted multiple times in the span of a year and continues to do the work with her staff simply because they love it.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 3/27/25)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Lizzette MelendezHispanic Center of the Lehigh ValleySeniorsCommunity
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
Related Content