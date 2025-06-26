Bringing Latin Culture to Bethlehem with Miguel Perez | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz sits down with Miguel Perez, a filmmaker, musician, and member of ArtsQuest, to talk about the screening of the film FANIA All Stars in Bethlehem. The film tells the story of some of the most famous Salsa stars of the 1970s.

Miguel shares more about his other work, describing himself as the guy next door regardless of his countless accolades. He emphasizes the importance of building the next generation of creatives and talks about some of the programs that ArtsQuest offers to highlight the local Latin community.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

