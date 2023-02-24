Preventing Abuse and Exploitation of Undocumented People with Raymond Lahoud | Charla Comunitaria

Continuing on last month's theme of addressing domestic abuse, Olga Negrón welcomes immigration attorney Raymond Lahoud to talk about the resources available to undocumented individuals who are suffering from domestic or intimate partner abuse.

They also talk about resources for individuals facing workplace exploitation and abuse, as well as the importance of reaching out to law enforcement or other appropriate authorities when faced with personal risk, no matter one's immigration status.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 2/23/23)