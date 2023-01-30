'Stop the Abuse, Stop the Silence': A Conversation with Turning Point's Miriam Rivera | Charla Comunitaria

Olga Negron welcomes Miriam Rivera, Community Advocates Director for Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, which provides a safe place for survivors of domestic and intimate partner abuse and violence. They have a conversation about recognizing abuse, available resources, and how Turning Point's services and programs can help anyone suffering from abuse find refuge.

Anyone who needs help for a domestic or intimate partner abuse situation can reach out to Turning Point by contacting:

24/7 Helpline: 610-437-3369

Toll-free: 877-438-4957

TTY: 610-419-4594

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 1/26/23)