Inside the (610)

Immigrating From Lebanon and Growing Up in Allentown: Raymond Lahoud, Nixon and Tim Foster | Inside the (610)

By Michael Frassetto
Published December 30, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST
IMG_0793.JPG
Michael Frassetto (left) and Raymond Lahoud (right)
IMG_0798-1.jpg
Nixon (left), Michael Frassetto (center) and Tim Foster (right)

Michael Frassetto speaks with local attorney Raymond Lahoud about immigration issues here in the Lehigh Valley and how it relates to his personal life journey and experiences.

Then, Michael welcomes the dynamic duo of Nixon and Tim Foster from Allentown to talk about their humble beginnings and the origins of their company We Live TV Productions.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 12/29/22)

Michael Frassetto
Mike Frassetto is a Lehigh Valley native and long time community activist. He has made a career in supporting and mentoring young people and is the founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, a local non-profit that helps young artists, musicians and media creators network and become entrepreneurs. Mike is a former educator in the Allentown School District, previously employed by Tesla and currently works in the medical cannabis industry. He helps young adults in Allentown get involved in the political process and run for elected positions. Recently, he produced two regionally nominated short documentaries, is an ultra-marathon runner and competed in an Ironman. Currently, he lives with his wife, daughter and dog in Breinigsville.
