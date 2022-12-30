Immigrating From Lebanon and Growing Up in Allentown: Raymond Lahoud, Nixon and Tim Foster | Inside the (610)

Michael Frassetto speaks with local attorney Raymond Lahoud about immigration issues here in the Lehigh Valley and how it relates to his personal life journey and experiences.

Then, Michael welcomes the dynamic duo of Nixon and Tim Foster from Allentown to talk about their humble beginnings and the origins of their company We Live TV Productions.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 12/29/22)