Inside the (610)

Big Bank Fashion and Hip-Hop Beats: Conversations with Jared Sawka and Johnny Billz | Inside the (610)

Published September 30, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT
Jared Sawka (left) and Michael Frassetto (right)
Johnny Billz (left) and Michael Frassetto (right)

Michael Frassetto talks about young entrepreneurship with Jared Sawka, owner of Big Bank Couture in the Lehigh Valley Mall, who describes his upbringing in Whitehall, Allentown and Atlanta, the impact of becoming a father, and his journey to start and grow Big Bank Couture.

Then, Michael welcomes Jonathan “Johnny Billz” Valera from Cruz Control Entertainment, and owner of Your CBD Store in Emmaus, who talks about establishing and supporting the hip-hop scene in the Valley, performing alongside notable stars like Jim Jones and Tory Lanez, the importance of learning the music business, and more.

*This show was prerecorded prior to the Lehigh Valley Media Mixer on Sept. 25 at SteelStacks.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the (610)." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610 - Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 9/29/22)

Inside the (610) Jared SawkaJohnny BillzBig Bank CoutureCruz Control EntertainmentFashionFashion ShowHip hopmusic businessMusicEntrepreneurSteelStacks
Michael Frassetto
Mike Frassetto is a Lehigh Valley native and long time community activist. He has made a career in supporting and mentoring young people and is the founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, a local non-profit that helps young artists, musicians and media creators network and become entrepreneurs. Mike is a former educator in the Allentown School District, previously employed by Tesla and currently works in the medical cannabis industry. He helps young adults in Allentown get involved in the political process and run for elected positions. Recently, he produced two regionally nominated short documentaries, is an ultra-marathon runner and competed in an Ironman. Currently, he lives with his wife, daughter and dog in Breinigsville.
