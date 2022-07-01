The Sounds of One Earth ReggaeFest with Space Kamp's Oskee and BezMusiq | Inside the (610)

Michael Frassetto brings One Earth ReggaeFest to the WDIY studios with artists Oskee - of the group Space Kamp - and BezMusiq, who are part of a free, family-friendly, all-reggae day of music, food, fun, and more, taking place Saturday, July 2 at the SteelStacks Levitt Pavilion on the ArtsQuest campus.

They chat about Space Kamp's rise in the reggae charts and fan response to their music, as well as BezMusiq's hard work honing his craft that led to him being named the final act for Lehigh Valley's first reggae festival.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the (610)." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610 - Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 6/30/22)