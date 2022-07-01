© 2022
Inside the (610)

The Sounds of One Earth ReggaeFest with Space Kamp's Oskee and BezMusiq | Inside the (610)

Published July 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT
Oskee (left) and Gibbs (second from left) of Space Kamp, Host Michael Frassetto (second from right) and BezMusiq (right).

Michael Frassetto brings One Earth ReggaeFest to the WDIY studios with artists Oskee - of the group Space Kamp - and BezMusiq, who are part of a free, family-friendly, all-reggae day of music, food, fun, and more, taking place Saturday, July 2 at the SteelStacks Levitt Pavilion on the ArtsQuest campus.

They chat about Space Kamp's rise in the reggae charts and fan response to their music, as well as BezMusiq's hard work honing his craft that led to him being named the final act for Lehigh Valley's first reggae festival.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the (610)." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610 - Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 6/30/22)

Michael Frassetto
Mike Frassetto is a Lehigh Valley native and long time community activist. He has made a career in supporting and mentoring young people and is the founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, a local non-profit that helps young artists, musicians and media creators network and become entrepreneurs. Mike is a former educator in the Allentown School District, previously employed by Tesla and currently works in the medical cannabis industry. He helps young adults in Allentown get involved in the political process and run for elected positions. Recently, he produced two regionally nominated short documentaries, is an ultra-marathon runner and competed in an Ironman. Currently, he lives with his wife, daughter and dog in Breinigsville.
