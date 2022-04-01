Spoken Word Poetry and City Council Plans | Inside the (610)

On the first episode of Inside the (610), Michael Frassetto introduces our listeners to Baby the Poet (Ashley Sanchez), a local spoken word artist who shares her personal art and talks about what inspires her, plus what she sees on the horizon for the spoken word scene here in the Lehigh Valley.

Then, Michael is pleased to welcome to the WDIY studios Councilwoman Natalie Santos from the City of Allentown, the youngest person to be elected to City Council in Allentown's history. She talks about her experience running for council, her leadership outlook and neighborhood initiatives she plans to champion.

Inside the (610) provides a unique look at what makes the Lehigh Valley special, and the opportunities to make your way in the community. Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

(Original air-date: 3/31/22)