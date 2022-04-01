© 2022
Inside the (610)

Spoken Word Poetry and City Council Plans | Inside the (610)

Published April 1, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT
IMG_2231.jpg
Host Michael Frassetto (right) with Baby the POET (center) and Councilwoman Natalie Santos (left)

On the first episode of Inside the (610), Michael Frassetto introduces our listeners to Baby the Poet (Ashley Sanchez), a local spoken word artist who shares her personal art and talks about what inspires her, plus what she sees on the horizon for the spoken word scene here in the Lehigh Valley.

Then, Michael is pleased to welcome to the WDIY studios Councilwoman Natalie Santos from the City of Allentown, the youngest person to be elected to City Council in Allentown's history. She talks about her experience running for council, her leadership outlook and neighborhood initiatives she plans to champion.

Inside the (610) provides a unique look at what makes the Lehigh Valley special, and the opportunities to make your way in the community. Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

(Original air-date: 3/31/22)

Michael Frassetto
Mike Frassetto is a Lehigh Valley native and long time community activist. He has made a career in supporting and mentoring young people and is the founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, a local non-profit that helps young artists, musicians and media creators network and become entrepreneurs. Mike is a former educator in the Allentown School District, previously employed by Tesla and currently works in the medical cannabis industry. He helps young adults in Allentown get involved in the political process and run for elected positions. Recently, he produced two regionally nominated short documentaries, is an ultra-marathon runner and competed in an Ironman. Currently, he lives with his wife, daughter and dog in Breinigsville.
