Charla Comunitaria

Expanding Educational Opportunities with Moravian's Dr. Nilsa Lasso-von Lang | Charla Comunitaria

Published November 25, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST
Olga Negron chats with Dr. Nilsa Lasso-von Lang, Assistant Director of Multicultural Enrollment at Moravian University to talk about the driving forces that are changing Moravian University’s structures and services, to welcome and better serve members of the Latinx community.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 11/24/22)

Charla Comunitaria Dr. Nilsa Lasso-Von LangMoravian UniversityELEVATE programstudent aidscholarshipsFree Application for Federal Student AidFAFSAEducationloan forgivenessHispanic community
Olga Negrón
Olga was the first elected Latina Councilwoman in the City of Bethlehem and for many years has been a force in the Lehigh Valley community as a member of several organizations in Pennsylvania. She is also the Office Manager and Community Liaison for HGSK Law Firm. Olga is a well-known public servant regarded as the guardian angel of the underdog, always fighting for justice, righting wrongs, empowering women and girls, and being the steady voice of the voiceless. She is happily married to District Magistrate Judge Nicholas Englesson.
