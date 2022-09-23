Collecting 'Voces de la Comunidad' with Josh Berk and Guillermo Lopez | Charla Comunitaria

Olga welcomes Josh Berk, executive director of the Bethlehem Area Public Library, who talks about the Voces de la Comunidad project and mural - which focused on capturing the stories of the Latinx/Hispanic community in Bethlehem.

Then, she speaks with Guillermo Lopez, one of the participants in the project. He talks about his experience, and about the Guillermo Lopez Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Institute, which will be unveiled during the Pennsylvania Latino Convention on Sept. 29.

Contributed photo / Josh Berk Guillermo Lopez (left), Olga Negron (center) and Maria Teresa Donate Mena (right) stand in front of the 'Voces de la Comunidad' mural.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/22/22)