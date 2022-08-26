Preparing for the School Year with EASD's Hector Bonilla, Tracy Piazza and Meg Sayago | Charla Comunitaria

This month's episode is all about education. Olga Negrón welcomes three guests from the Easton Area School District: Hector Bonilla, K-12 District Supervisor for Curriculum and Instruction, Tracy Piazza, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, and Meg Sayago, educator and EASD board member.

Together, they talk about Easton Area School District programs available to students and families, particularly services for "Multi-Language Learners," plus how parents can get involved and support their child's public education

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 8/25/22)