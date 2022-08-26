© 2022
Charla Comunitaria

Preparing for the School Year with EASD's Hector Bonilla, Tracy Piazza and Meg Sayago | Charla Comunitaria

Published August 26, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT
IMG_0592-1.png
Meg Sayago (left), Olga Negron (second from left), Tracy Piazza (second from right) and Hector Bonilla (right)

This month's episode is all about education. Olga Negrón welcomes three guests from the Easton Area School District: Hector Bonilla, K-12 District Supervisor for Curriculum and Instruction, Tracy Piazza, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, and Meg Sayago, educator and EASD board member.

Together, they talk about Easton Area School District programs available to students and families, particularly services for "Multi-Language Learners," plus how parents can get involved and support their child's public education

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 8/25/22)

Charla Comunitaria Hector BonillaTracy PiazzaMeg SayagoMulti-Language Learnersmultilingualtranslation servicesschool boardpublic educationEducationStudentsSchool
Olga Negrón
Olga was the first elected Latina Councilwoman in the City of Bethlehem and for many years has been a force in the Lehigh Valley community as a member of several organizations in Pennsylvania. She is also the Office Manager and Community Liaison for HGSK Law Firm. Olga is a well-known public servant regarded as the guardian angel of the underdog, always fighting for justice, righting wrongs, empowering women and girls, and being the steady voice of the voiceless. She is happily married to District Magistrate Judge Nicholas Englesson.
