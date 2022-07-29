© 2022
Charla Comunitaria.png
Charla Comunitaria

Recognizing Puerto Rican Heritage and Latin-American Achievement | Charla Comunitaria

Published July 29, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT
IMG_0418.jpg
1 of 2  — IMG_0418.jpg
CC-7-28.png
2 of 2  — CC-7-28.png

Olga Negron is excited to welcome Marigny Pellot, a member of the nonprofit Puerto Rican Cultural Preservation. Olga explains the history and importance of recognizing the Puerto Rican flag, and Marigny shares information about the upcoming Puerto Rican Day Flag Raising, Parade, and Festival on Sunday, July 31 starting at 11 a.m.

Then Olga welcomes Chairman Norman Bristol Colón of the Pennsylvania Latino Convention, who previews the event, which is coming to Allentown from Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and celebrates the achievements of over one million Latin Americans in the Commonwealth.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 7/28/22)

Olga Negrón
Olga was the first elected Latina Councilwoman in the City of Bethlehem and for many years has been a force in the Lehigh Valley community as a member of several organizations in Pennsylvania. She is also the Office Manager and Community Liaison for HGSK Law Firm. Olga is a well-known public servant regarded as the guardian angel of the underdog, always fighting for justice, righting wrongs, empowering women and girls, and being the steady voice of the voiceless. She is happily married to District Magistrate Judge Nicholas Englesson.
