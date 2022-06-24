Lehigh Valley Latin American Businesses with Victor Salicetti and Danielle Joseph | Charla Comunitaria

lga Negrón is excited to welcome Lehigh Valley small business owner Victor Salicetti with AmericaVen, a company that focuses on IT solutions with audiovisual, telcom, video surveillance, website development, and more as they talk about his roots in Venezuela and local Latin American business development.

Then, Olga chats with Danielle Joseph, Executive Vice President of Business and Diversity Councils for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce about the success stories and support they provide to Latin American businesses.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 6/23/22)