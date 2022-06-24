© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charla Comunitaria.png
Charla Comunitaria

Lehigh Valley Latin American Businesses with Victor Salicetti and Danielle Joseph | Charla Comunitaria

Published June 24, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT
CC6-23.jpg

lga Negrón is excited to welcome Lehigh Valley small business owner Victor Salicetti with AmericaVen, a company that focuses on IT solutions with audiovisual, telcom, video surveillance, website development, and more as they talk about his roots in Venezuela and local Latin American business development.

Then, Olga chats with Danielle Joseph, Executive Vice President of Business and Diversity Councils for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce about the success stories and support they provide to Latin American businesses.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 6/23/22)

Tags

Charla Comunitaria Victor SalicettiDanielle JosephLatin American businessesAmericaVenGreater Lehigh Valley Chamber of CommerceBusiness and Diversity CouncilsLatin American communitySmall BusinessDevelopmentLehigh ValleyCharla Comunitaria
Olga Negrón
Olga was the first elected Latina Councilwoman in the City of Bethlehem and for many years has been a force in the Lehigh Valley community as a member of several organizations in Pennsylvania. She is also the Office Manager and Community Liaison for HGSK Law Firm. Olga is a well-known public servant regarded as the guardian angel of the underdog, always fighting for justice, righting wrongs, empowering women and girls, and being the steady voice of the voiceless. She is happily married to District Magistrate Judge Nicholas Englesson.
See stories by Olga Negrón
Related Content