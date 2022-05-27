© 2022
Charla Comunitaria

Previewing Holy Infancy Multicultural Fest and Tips for Sustainability | Charla Comunitaria

Published May 27, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
Olga Negrón sits down with Iris Cintron, committee member for the Holy Infancy Multicultural Fest returning this year June 17-18 at 551 Thomas Street in Bethlehem. Open to the public and welcome to all, the festival will feature ethnic food, music, fun, and more from around the world.

Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church

Then, Olga welcomes Carol Obando-Derstine, a community advocate for sustainability to talk about tips for saving money, energy and the environment during the summer months ahead.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 5/26/22)

Olga Negrón
Olga was the first elected Latina Councilwoman in the City of Bethlehem and for many years has been a force in the Lehigh Valley community as a member of several organizations in Pennsylvania. She is also the Office Manager and Community Liaison for HGSK Law Firm. Olga is a well-known public servant regarded as the guardian angel of the underdog, always fighting for justice, righting wrongs, empowering women and girls, and being the steady voice of the voiceless. She is happily married to District Magistrate Judge Nicholas Englesson.
