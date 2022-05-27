Previewing Holy Infancy Multicultural Fest and Tips for Sustainability | Charla Comunitaria

Olga Negrón sits down with Iris Cintron, committee member for the Holy Infancy Multicultural Fest returning this year June 17-18 at 551 Thomas Street in Bethlehem. Open to the public and welcome to all, the festival will feature ethnic food, music, fun, and more from around the world.

Contributed phtoo / Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church

Then, Olga welcomes Carol Obando-Derstine, a community advocate for sustainability to talk about tips for saving money, energy and the environment during the summer months ahead.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 5/26/22)