© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charla Comunitaria.png
Charla Comunitaria

Previewing ¡Fiesta Latina! with Margarita Gonzalez-Rivera and Olga Torres | Charla Comunitaria

Published April 29, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
Charla428-1.jpg
1 of 2  — Charla428-1.jpg
Charla428-2.jpg
2 of 2  — Charla428-2.jpg

Olga Negrón wants to shake up the SouthSide of Bethlehem for spring with the flavor of the Latin community by previewing the ¡Fiesta Latina! celebration taking place at Touchstone Theatre's Barrio Stage, April 30 at 6 p.m.

She welcomes fellow organizers Margarita Gonzalez-Rivera and Olga Torres to talk about the music by Mambo Kaliente, the delicious options available for tasting and why food is an important part of Latin culture, children's activities and the Borinqueneers Motorcycle Club, all in celebration of Latin American culture in the Lehigh Valley.

FiestaLatina.jpg

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 4/28/22)

Tags

Charla Comunitaria Margarita Gonzalez-RiveraMargarita Gonzalez-Rivera¡Fiesta Latina!Mambo KalienteBorinqueneers Motorcycle ClubLatin American communityLatin cultureTouchstone TheatreHispanic Center Lehigh ValleySouthSide BethlehemCharla Comunitaria
Olga Negrón
Olga was the first elected Latina Councilwoman in the City of Bethlehem and for many years has been a force in the Lehigh Valley community as a member of several organizations in Pennsylvania. She is also the Office Manager and Community Liaison for HGSK Law Firm. Olga is a well-known public servant regarded as the guardian angel of the underdog, always fighting for justice, righting wrongs, empowering women and girls, and being the steady voice of the voiceless. She is happily married to District Magistrate Judge Nicholas Englesson.
See stories by Olga Negrón
Related Content