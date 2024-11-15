© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Active Lehigh Valley

Golf: A Game of a Lifetime with Mark Csencsits | Active LV

By John Dodds
Published November 15, 2024 at 10:50 AM EST

On this episode, John Dodds talks with Mark Csencsits, Head Teaching Professional at the Bethlehem Golf Club, about the benefits of golf on mental and physical health. The pair dispels common myths about the game and explains that the quality of your play depends on the time you put in.

Mark shares some of the most important parts of getting started and some stories from teaching all ages. He breaks down some golf etiquette and rules, highlights the social aspect of the game, and talks about his line of products and unique teaching methods.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/14/24)

Tags
Active Lehigh Valley Mark CsencsitsBethlehem Golf ClubgolfHealthSt. Luke's University Health Network
John Dodds
John is the host of the Tuesday night jazz program, Doodlin', as well as serving as the vice president on the board of the directors of the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association, licensee of WDIY.
See stories by John Dodds
Related Content