Golf: A Game of a Lifetime with Mark Csencsits | Active LV

On this episode, John Dodds talks with Mark Csencsits, Head Teaching Professional at the Bethlehem Golf Club, about the benefits of golf on mental and physical health. The pair dispels common myths about the game and explains that the quality of your play depends on the time you put in.

Mark shares some of the most important parts of getting started and some stories from teaching all ages. He breaks down some golf etiquette and rules, highlights the social aspect of the game, and talks about his line of products and unique teaching methods.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/14/24)