"Easy to Learn, Difficult to Master" with John Hauth | Active LV

On this episode, John Dodds welcomes John Hauth, Senior Network Administrator for Sports Medicine Relationships at St. Luke's, to talk about the game of pickleball. They discuss the basics of the game, the physical and social benefits of playing, and why it's become so popular.

They also dive into the rumors of how the sport got its name and some misconceptions about pickleball. John shares information on Pickleball Lehigh Valley and how people can get on the court.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/10/24)