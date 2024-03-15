© 2024
Active Lehigh Valley

"Beeing" Kind to Our Pollinators with Ken Szydlow | Active LV

By John Dodds
Published March 15, 2024 at 2:14 PM EDT

On this episode, John Dodds talks with Ken Szydlow, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of St. Luke's University Health Network, about beekeeping as a hobby and the importance of protecting our pollinators.

Ken discusses bees' role in our environment, the life and work of a bee, reasons you don't have to be afraid of the friendly insects, and much more.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/14/24)

John Dodds
John developed his passion for radio listening to the early Offshore Radio stations floating off the Essex Coast of England In the 1960’s and the BBC when he started to grow up a bit. His interest in Jazz stemmed from frequent visits to jazz bars, pubs and clubs in London in his teens, and cities in the U.S these days whenever he can. This has helped shape his love of all forms of jazz. He hosts Doodlin on Tuesday evenings, rotating with Mo Noretsky as well as sitting in on other jazz programs.
