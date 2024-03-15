"Beeing" Kind to Our Pollinators with Ken Szydlow | Active LV

On this episode, John Dodds talks with Ken Szydlow, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of St. Luke's University Health Network, about beekeeping as a hobby and the importance of protecting our pollinators.

Ken discusses bees' role in our environment, the life and work of a bee, reasons you don't have to be afraid of the friendly insects, and much more.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/14/24)