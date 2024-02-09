Preserving and Climbing Mountains with Mark Zakutansky | Active LV

On this episode, Greg Capogna welcomes Mark Zakutansky, Director of Conservation Policy Engagement at the Appalachian Mountain Club, to discuss the work of preserving our beautiful sights and scenery, and to talk about rock climbing as a fun activity to do year-round.

The Appalachian Mountain Club is the oldest outdoor group in the country. Created in 1876 to preserve New Hampshire's White Mountains, it's expanded over the years throughout the Northeastern U.S. to its current total of 12 chapters — one of which is right here in the Lehigh Valley.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/8/24)

