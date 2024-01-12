Winter Fun in the Poconos with Chris Barrett | Active LV

Cold weather can make it hard for some to find active ways to be outside.

On this episode, Greg Capogna sits down with Chris Barrett, President and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, to talk about how to get out and active in the mountains this winter. One of the region's often-overlooked locations, the Pocono Mountains provide visitors with endless opportunities for fun and physical activity.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/11/24)