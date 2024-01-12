© 2024
Active Lehigh Valley

Winter Fun in the Poconos with Chris Barrett | Active LV

By Greg Capogna
Published January 12, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST

Cold weather can make it hard for some to find active ways to be outside.

On this episode, Greg Capogna sits down with Chris Barrett, President and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, to talk about how to get out and active in the mountains this winter. One of the region's often-overlooked locations, the Pocono Mountains provide visitors with endless opportunities for fun and physical activity.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/11/24)

Active Lehigh Valley Chris BarrettPocono Mountains Visitors BureauPoconosExercisewinterLehigh Valley
Greg Capogna
Greg Capogna is WDIY's Executive Director. He also hosts a number of public affairs programs including HealthBEAT, Active Lehigh Valley, and On Every Main Street.
