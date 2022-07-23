Tennyson Donyéa | WHYY

Tennyson Donyéa is an award-winning journalist who joined WHYY in October 2021. He covers politics in New Jersey, a state he has called home for several years. Prior to joining WHYY, Donyéa reported for television and print outlets on both U.S. coasts. Donyéa is the head curator for “Black in Jersey,” a social media brand aiming to engage Black millennials and Gen Zers in the Garden State. In 2016, he graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in media studies and production.