It’s been nearly 20 years since Republicans had control in the New Jersey state Legislature. But after regaining some seats in 2021, GOP leaders are eager to win back the majority next year when all 120 seats are up for reelection. To do that, they’ll have to deal with the Trump effect.

From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea reports.

(Original air-date: 12/2/22)