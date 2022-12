When New Jersey Democrats included a new property tax benefit program in this year's budget, they said it would make the state more affordable for homeowners and renters, alike. Now some in Trenton say getting millions of people to apply for tax relief can be quite the challenge.

From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea reports.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 12/21/22)