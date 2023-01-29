NJ Lawmakers Advance Proposal to Increase Regulation of NFTs, Cryptocurrencies, Blockchain Technology

By now you’ve probably heard of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. They’re unique digital assets that represent ownership of real-world items like art, video clips, music, and more.

And they’ve grown in popularity over the last few years. Now New Jersey lawmakers are hoping to regulate digital assets like NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and the blockchain technology that enables them. From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY’s Tennyson Donyea reports.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 1/24/23)