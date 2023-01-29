© 2023
NJ Lawmakers Advance Proposal to Increase Regulation of NFTs, Cryptocurrencies, Blockchain Technology

By Tennyson Donyéa | WHYY
Published January 29, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST
By now you’ve probably heard of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. They’re unique digital assets that represent ownership of real-world items like art, video clips, music, and more.

And they’ve grown in popularity over the last few years. Now New Jersey lawmakers are hoping to regulate digital assets like NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and the blockchain technology that enables them. From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY’s Tennyson Donyea reports.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 1/24/23)

WHYY Regional News
Tennyson Donyéa | WHYY
Tennyson Donyéa is an award-winning journalist who joined WHYY in October 2021. He covers politics in New Jersey, a state he has called home for several years. Prior to joining WHYY, Donyéa reported for television and print outlets on both U.S. coasts. Donyéa is the head curator for “Black in Jersey,” a social media brand aiming to engage Black millennials and Gen Zers in the Garden State. In 2016, he graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in media studies and production.
See stories by Tennyson Donyéa | WHYY