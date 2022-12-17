© 2022
WHYY Regional News

NJ Gov. Murphy Appoints First Openly Transgender Cabinet Member

By Tennyson Donyéa | WHYY
Published December 17, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST
ACM-GovMurphy.jpg
Governor Phil Murphy
/
Twitter
Allison Chris Myers

Allison Chris Myers will become the first openly transgender person in state history to serve as a Cabinet member in New Jersey. This week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Myers’ appointment as Chair of the Civil Services Commission, effective Jan. 1.

From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea has more on how important this moment is for some in the transgender community, and ways the state can continue to make life better for people in the LGBTQ community.

(Original air-date: 12/11/22)

