NJ Gov. Murphy Appoints First Openly Transgender Cabinet Member

Allison Chris Myers will become the first openly transgender person in state history to serve as a Cabinet member in New Jersey. This week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Myers’ appointment as Chair of the Civil Services Commission, effective Jan. 1.

From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea has more on how important this moment is for some in the transgender community, and ways the state can continue to make life better for people in the LGBTQ community.

(Original air-date: 12/11/22)