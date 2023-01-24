© 2023
WHYY Regional News

NJ Bill Would Allow Towns to Get Around Prohibition-Era Liquor License Cap

By Tennyson Donyéa | WHYY
Published January 24, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wants to overhaul the liquor licensing process by eliminating a century-old cap on the number of licenses a town can give out. However, some current liquor license holders are concerned it could dramatically decrease the market value of their license.

From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea has details on a different plan that lawmakers and license holders say is fairer than Murphy's proposal.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 1/18/23)

Tennyson Donyéa is an award-winning journalist who joined WHYY in October 2021. He covers politics in New Jersey, a state he has called home for several years. Prior to joining WHYY, Donyéa reported for television and print outlets on both U.S. coasts. Donyéa is the head curator for “Black in Jersey,” a social media brand aiming to engage Black millennials and Gen Zers in the Garden State. In 2016, he graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in media studies and production.
