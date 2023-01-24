NJ Bill Would Allow Towns to Get Around Prohibition-Era Liquor License Cap

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wants to overhaul the liquor licensing process by eliminating a century-old cap on the number of licenses a town can give out. However, some current liquor license holders are concerned it could dramatically decrease the market value of their license.

From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Tennyson Donyea has details on a different plan that lawmakers and license holders say is fairer than Murphy's proposal.

(Original air-date: 1/18/23)