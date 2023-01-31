Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for January, 2023

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for January, 2023.

Shows #1340 to #1343; 5-January-2023 to 26-January-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for January was B. Ashra.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

4GAL - Sunlight through Stained Glass #7.3 - Iapetus Music

Alio Die and Dirk Serries - The Chapters of the Eclipse - Projekt

B. Ashra - Atomic World - Separated Beats

B. Ashra - Fluffy Spirals - Separated Beats

B. Ashra - The Sound of DMT - Klangwirkstoff

B. Ashra - Venus Meditation - Klangwirkstoff

BK&S - The Vlagtwedde Tapes - Manikin

Barry Schrader - Lost Analog - Ex Machina

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Bernhard on Tape - Iapetus Music

Dave Luxton - Stellafane Skies - Wayfarer

Erik Wøllo - The Shape of Time - Projekt

Hiram - Immersion - Home and Garden Music

Liese, Spyra, Vikaluk - In[Spyra]tion II - none

Michael Brückner and Cilia Di Ponte - Twenty-Five Light Years - Cyclical Dreams

Michael Stearns - Chronos - Projekt

Steve Roach - Ambient Church: New York City - Timeroom Editions

Sverre Knut Johansen - Metahuman - Spotted Peccary

Tea with Warriors - Hymn to the Moon - none

Vic Hennegan - Time Ritual - Alien Tribes

mypan - mixta caseo patina - SynGate

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.