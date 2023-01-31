© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for January, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published January 31, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST
GT_LOGO_6inWx4inH TOP20.jpg
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for January, 2023.

Shows #1340 to #1343; 5-January-2023 to 26-January-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for January was B. Ashra.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

4GAL - Sunlight through Stained Glass #7.3 - Iapetus Music
Alio Die and Dirk Serries - The Chapters of the Eclipse - Projekt
B. Ashra - Atomic World - Separated Beats
B. Ashra - Fluffy Spirals - Separated Beats
B. Ashra - The Sound of DMT - Klangwirkstoff
B. Ashra - Venus Meditation - Klangwirkstoff
BK&S - The Vlagtwedde Tapes - Manikin
Barry Schrader - Lost Analog - Ex Machina
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Bernhard on Tape - Iapetus Music
Dave Luxton - Stellafane Skies - Wayfarer
Erik Wøllo - The Shape of Time - Projekt
Hiram - Immersion - Home and Garden Music
Liese, Spyra, Vikaluk - In[Spyra]tion II - none
Michael Brückner and Cilia Di Ponte - Twenty-Five Light Years - Cyclical Dreams
Michael Stearns - Chronos - Projekt
Steve Roach - Ambient Church: New York City - Timeroom Editions
Sverre Knut Johansen - Metahuman - Spotted Peccary
Tea with Warriors - Hymn to the Moon - none
Vic Hennegan - Time Ritual - Alien Tribes
mypan - mixta caseo patina - SynGate

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Tags
Galactic TravelsB. AshraFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content