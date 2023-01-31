Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for January, 2023
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for January, 2023.
Shows #1340 to #1343; 5-January-2023 to 26-January-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for January was B. Ashra.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
4GAL - Sunlight through Stained Glass #7.3 - Iapetus Music
Alio Die and Dirk Serries - The Chapters of the Eclipse - Projekt
B. Ashra - Atomic World - Separated Beats
B. Ashra - Fluffy Spirals - Separated Beats
B. Ashra - The Sound of DMT - Klangwirkstoff
B. Ashra - Venus Meditation - Klangwirkstoff
BK&S - The Vlagtwedde Tapes - Manikin
Barry Schrader - Lost Analog - Ex Machina
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Bernhard on Tape - Iapetus Music
Dave Luxton - Stellafane Skies - Wayfarer
Erik Wøllo - The Shape of Time - Projekt
Hiram - Immersion - Home and Garden Music
Liese, Spyra, Vikaluk - In[Spyra]tion II - none
Michael Brückner and Cilia Di Ponte - Twenty-Five Light Years - Cyclical Dreams
Michael Stearns - Chronos - Projekt
Steve Roach - Ambient Church: New York City - Timeroom Editions
Sverre Knut Johansen - Metahuman - Spotted Peccary
Tea with Warriors - Hymn to the Moon - none
Vic Hennegan - Time Ritual - Alien Tribes
mypan - mixta caseo patina - SynGate
