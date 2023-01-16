On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-01-19

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on B. Ashra continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Sound of DMT on Klangwirkstoff Records.

You will also hear new releases by Erik Wøllo on Projekt Records, by 4GAL on Iapetus Music, and by Barry Schrader.

The latest show's playlist (January 12 - show #1341) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.