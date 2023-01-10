On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-01-12

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on B. Ashra continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Venus Meditation on Klangwirkstoff Records.

You will also hear new releases by Hiram on Homeand Garden Music and by Bernhard Wöstheinrich on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (January 5 - show #1340) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.