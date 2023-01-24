On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-01-26

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on B. Ashra concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Fluffy Spirals on Separated Beats.

You will also hear new releases by BK&S on Manikin Records, by Steve Roach on Timeroom Editions, and by Bernhard Wöstheinrich on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (January 19 - show #1342) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.