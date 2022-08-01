© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for July, 2022

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published August 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT
GT_LOGO_6inWx4inH TOP20.jpg
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for July, 2022.

Shows #1314 to #1317; 7-July-2022 to 28-July-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for July was Winter-Light Records.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

Airsculpture - Widely Spaced - none
Ajna and Onasander - Canidia - Winter-Light
Atomine Elektrine - Antikythera Mechanism - Winter-Light
B. Ashra - Fluffy Spirals - Separated Beats
Biome - Essence - Biome Music
Craig Padilla - Discovery of Meaning - Spotted Peccary Music
Errant Space - Slow Wave - none
Frank Beissel and Steve Roach - Nautical Twilight - Soundquest Music
Hessel Veldman - Ymuiden - Winter-Light
Ichion - One - Audiobulb
Jim Ottaway - Somewhere In-Between - none
Kloob - Parallel States - Winter-Light
Kubusschnitt - The Core - none
Mäläskä - First Day of Spring - Deserted Islnd Music
Meg Bowles - Pilgrimage - Kumatone
Rob Papen and Ron Boots - Klause Schulz Tribute - Groove Unlimited
Scanner - The Homeland of Electricity - DiN
Steve Roach - Zones, Drones & Atmospheres - Projekt
Various Artists - Bora Scura Reimagined - Pharmafabrik
Various Artists - Third Decade - Manikin

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Tags

Galactic TravelsWinter-Light RecordsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content