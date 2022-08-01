Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for July, 2022
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for July, 2022.
Shows #1314 to #1317; 7-July-2022 to 28-July-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for July was Winter-Light Records.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Airsculpture - Widely Spaced - none
Ajna and Onasander - Canidia - Winter-Light
Atomine Elektrine - Antikythera Mechanism - Winter-Light
B. Ashra - Fluffy Spirals - Separated Beats
Biome - Essence - Biome Music
Craig Padilla - Discovery of Meaning - Spotted Peccary Music
Errant Space - Slow Wave - none
Frank Beissel and Steve Roach - Nautical Twilight - Soundquest Music
Hessel Veldman - Ymuiden - Winter-Light
Ichion - One - Audiobulb
Jim Ottaway - Somewhere In-Between - none
Kloob - Parallel States - Winter-Light
Kubusschnitt - The Core - none
Mäläskä - First Day of Spring - Deserted Islnd Music
Meg Bowles - Pilgrimage - Kumatone
Rob Papen and Ron Boots - Klause Schulz Tribute - Groove Unlimited
Scanner - The Homeland of Electricity - DiN
Steve Roach - Zones, Drones & Atmospheres - Projekt
Various Artists - Bora Scura Reimagined - Pharmafabrik
Various Artists - Third Decade - Manikin
