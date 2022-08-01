Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for July, 2022

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for July, 2022.

Shows #1314 to #1317; 7-July-2022 to 28-July-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for July was Winter-Light Records.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Airsculpture - Widely Spaced - none

Ajna and Onasander - Canidia - Winter-Light

Atomine Elektrine - Antikythera Mechanism - Winter-Light

B. Ashra - Fluffy Spirals - Separated Beats

Biome - Essence - Biome Music

Craig Padilla - Discovery of Meaning - Spotted Peccary Music

Errant Space - Slow Wave - none

Frank Beissel and Steve Roach - Nautical Twilight - Soundquest Music

Hessel Veldman - Ymuiden - Winter-Light

Ichion - One - Audiobulb

Jim Ottaway - Somewhere In-Between - none

Kloob - Parallel States - Winter-Light

Kubusschnitt - The Core - none

Mäläskä - First Day of Spring - Deserted Islnd Music

Meg Bowles - Pilgrimage - Kumatone

Rob Papen and Ron Boots - Klause Schulz Tribute - Groove Unlimited

Scanner - The Homeland of Electricity - DiN

Steve Roach - Zones, Drones & Atmospheres - Projekt

Various Artists - Bora Scura Reimagined - Pharmafabrik

Various Artists - Third Decade - Manikin

