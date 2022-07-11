On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-07-14

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Winter-Light Records continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Canidia by Ajna and Onasander.

You will also hear new music by B. Ashra on Separated Beats, by Steve Roach and Frank Beissel on Soundquest Music, and by Ichion on Audiobulb Records.

The latest show's playlist (July 7 - show #1314) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.