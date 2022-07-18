On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-07-21

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Winter-Light Records continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Antikythera Mechanism by Atomine Elektrine.

You will also hear new music by Oriom on Klangwirkstoff Records, by Jim Ottaway, and by Scanner on DiN Records.

The latest show's playlist (July 14 - show #1315) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.