On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-07-28

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Winter-Light Records concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Ymuiden by Hessel Veldman.

You will also hear new music by B. Ashra on Separated Beats, from a compilation album on Manikin Records, and by Rob Papen and Ron Boots on Groove Unlimited Records.

The latest show's playlist (July 21 - show #1316) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.