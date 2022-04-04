© 2022
Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for March, 2022

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published April 4, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
Bill Fox
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for March, 2022.

Shows #1296 to #1300; 3-March-2022 to 31-March-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox. This report is also available at the Galactic Travels™ website.

The Special Focus for March was Zero Ohms.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

Craig Padilla - Discovery of Meaning - Spotted Peccary
Dave Luxton - Dream Sequence - Wayfarer
Erik Wøllo - Sojourns - Projekt
Feralia Planitia - Feralia Planitia - Deserted Island Music
Forrest Smithson - Sky Mind Dreaming - none
Hessel Veldman - Ymuiden - Winter-Light
Jason Blake - The Perfect Fallacy - Wayfarer
Mäläskä - First Day of Spring - Deserted Island
Max Corbacho - A Connection to the Wonder - Silentsun
Michael Brückner - The Crossing of Zone 3 - SynGate
Michael Stearns - Planetary Unfolding [2022 Remaster] - Projekt
Remy - The Other Side - Deserted Island
Seigo Aoyama - Prelude For The Spring - Audiobulb
Serena Gabriel - Seeing Inside - Soundquest Music
Steve Roach and Michael Stearns - Beyond Earth & Sky - Projekt
Swartz et - Desert Meditations - Utter East
Thaneco - Journey to Ithaca Volume 2 - Thaneco
Volker Lankow - Lagrange Point - Iapetus Music
Volker Lankow - NYC Standstill - Iapetus Music
Zero Ohms - Inside - none

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Tags

Galactic TravelsZero OhmsRichard RobertsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
