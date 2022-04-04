Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for March, 2022
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for March, 2022.
Shows #1296 to #1300; 3-March-2022 to 31-March-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox. This report is also available at the Galactic Travels™ website.
The Special Focus for March was Zero Ohms.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Craig Padilla - Discovery of Meaning - Spotted Peccary
Dave Luxton - Dream Sequence - Wayfarer
Erik Wøllo - Sojourns - Projekt
Feralia Planitia - Feralia Planitia - Deserted Island Music
Forrest Smithson - Sky Mind Dreaming - none
Hessel Veldman - Ymuiden - Winter-Light
Jason Blake - The Perfect Fallacy - Wayfarer
Mäläskä - First Day of Spring - Deserted Island
Max Corbacho - A Connection to the Wonder - Silentsun
Michael Brückner - The Crossing of Zone 3 - SynGate
Michael Stearns - Planetary Unfolding [2022 Remaster] - Projekt
Remy - The Other Side - Deserted Island
Seigo Aoyama - Prelude For The Spring - Audiobulb
Serena Gabriel - Seeing Inside - Soundquest Music
Steve Roach and Michael Stearns - Beyond Earth & Sky - Projekt
Swartz et - Desert Meditations - Utter East
Thaneco - Journey to Ithaca Volume 2 - Thaneco
Volker Lankow - Lagrange Point - Iapetus Music
Volker Lankow - NYC Standstill - Iapetus Music
Zero Ohms - Inside - none
Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.
Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.