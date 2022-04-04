Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for March, 2022

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for March, 2022.

Shows #1296 to #1300; 3-March-2022 to 31-March-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox. This report is also available at the Galactic Travels™ website.

The Special Focus for March was Zero Ohms.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Craig Padilla - Discovery of Meaning - Spotted Peccary

Dave Luxton - Dream Sequence - Wayfarer

Erik Wøllo - Sojourns - Projekt

Feralia Planitia - Feralia Planitia - Deserted Island Music

Forrest Smithson - Sky Mind Dreaming - none

Hessel Veldman - Ymuiden - Winter-Light

Jason Blake - The Perfect Fallacy - Wayfarer

Mäläskä - First Day of Spring - Deserted Island

Max Corbacho - A Connection to the Wonder - Silentsun

Michael Brückner - The Crossing of Zone 3 - SynGate

Michael Stearns - Planetary Unfolding [2022 Remaster] - Projekt

Remy - The Other Side - Deserted Island

Seigo Aoyama - Prelude For The Spring - Audiobulb

Serena Gabriel - Seeing Inside - Soundquest Music

Steve Roach and Michael Stearns - Beyond Earth & Sky - Projekt

Swartz et - Desert Meditations - Utter East

Thaneco - Journey to Ithaca Volume 2 - Thaneco

Volker Lankow - Lagrange Point - Iapetus Music

Volker Lankow - NYC Standstill - Iapetus Music

Zero Ohms - Inside - none

