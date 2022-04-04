On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-04-07

On the next Galactic Travels™, a month-long focus on Juta Takahashi begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Albion on Lunisolar Records.

You will also hear new music by Hollan Holmes on Spotted Peccary Music and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (March 31 - show #1300) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.