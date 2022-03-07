On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-03-10

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Zero Ohms continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk two from Inside.

You will also hear new music by Serena Gabriel on Soundquest Music, by Craig Padilla on Spotted Peccary Music, and by Bernhard Wöstheinrich and Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (March 3 - show #1296) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.