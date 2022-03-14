On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-03-17

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Zero Ohms continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk three from Inside.

You will also hear new music by Remy and by Mäläskä, both on Deserted Island Music, and by Seigo Aoyama on Audiobulb Records.

The latest show's playlist (March 10 - show #1297) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.